BBNaija: Why evicting Kemen was best decision – Tboss

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

ONE of the finalists in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Tokunbo Idowu, also known as Tboss, has said evicting Kemen, a fellow exhousemate was the right decision for the sexual abuse he suffered. Recall that Kemen was in March disqualified after he was caught on tape fondling Tboss’ breast without her consent. Tboss, who […]

