BBNaija Winner Efe And Don Jazzy Spotted During Studio Session

Posted on May 9, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija (See Gobe) winner, Efe Micheal Ejeba popularly known as Efe, has been spotted during studio sessions with Mavin boss, Don Jazzy. The BBNaija winner who is also keen on making positive strides as regards his music career, recently dropped a fresh tune Based On Logistics which was a thank you track to […]

