#BBNaija Winner Efe Announced as “Youth Ambassador of Nigeria”

Big Brother Naija winner Efe Ejegba was has been announced as the “Youth Ambassador of Nigeria” by Youths and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung. The announcement was made on Tuesday when Efe paid a courtesy visit to the minister. “‘Who I be?’ the popular saying of the Big Brother Naija Winner Efe Ejegba is today a […]

The post #BBNaija Winner Efe Announced as “Youth Ambassador of Nigeria” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

