BBNaija winner, Efe graces Thisday Style cover – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
BBNaija winner, Efe graces Thisday Style cover
P.M. News
Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe Ejeba is stylish and dapper as the perfect cover boy for the latest issue of This Day Style Magazine. The 'Based on Logistics' crooner looks undeniably handsome, for his shoot as he was dolled and styled by Moashy …
Efe Reality TV star winner covers This day Style
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!