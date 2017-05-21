BBNaija winner, Efe graces Thisday Style cover

P.M. News

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe Ejeba is stylish and dapper as the perfect cover boy for the latest issue of This Day Style Magazine. The 'Based on Logistics' crooner looks undeniably handsome, for his shoot as he was dolled and styled by Moashy …

Efe Reality TV star winner covers This day Style Pulse Nigeria



all 2 news articles »