#BBNaija winner, Efe made Nigeria youth ambassador, as he visits Dalung (photos)

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung where he was announced as Nigeria’s Youth Ambassador. Dalung made the announcement via his Facebook page. Efe was accompanied by his elder brother and producer, Ducktor Sett. Dalung wrote; “”Based on logistics” I received Efe …

The post #BBNaija winner, Efe made Nigeria youth ambassador, as he visits Dalung (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

