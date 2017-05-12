Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBNaija Winner Efe Performs At Boss Land Night Club (Photos)

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

BBNaija winner Efe performed at Boss Land Night Club,Government House Asaba to the admiration of his fans.The Boss-Land Night Club is one of  the best places to be when you come around Asaba, Delta state

The post BBNaija Winner Efe Performs At Boss Land Night Club (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.