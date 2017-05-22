Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBNaija’s Bisola Bares Cleavage In New Photos.

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist, Bisola looks stunning in new photos she shared on her social pages – the lovely mother of one takes an elegant look in the photos as she bares minor cleavage, oozing hotness! The beauty, recently, after reuniting with her long time colleague, music star, Iyanya, signed a new management deal …

The post BBNaija’s Bisola Bares Cleavage In New Photos. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.