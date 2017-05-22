BBNaija’s Bisola Bares Cleavage In New Photos.

Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist, Bisola looks stunning in new photos she shared on her social pages – the lovely mother of one takes an elegant look in the photos as she bares minor cleavage, oozing hotness! The beauty, recently, after reuniting with her long time colleague, music star, Iyanya, signed a new management deal …

