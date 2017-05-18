#BBNaija’s Bisola Shares Beauty Inspired Shoot
Ex Big Brother housemate Bisola Aiyeola popular simply as Bisola shares beautiful pictures of her rocking soft eyes and ombre pink lips with a lace and Ankara head wrap for her latest beauty shoot. See the photos Photo Credit: Bisola
The post #BBNaija’s Bisola Shares Beauty Inspired Shoot appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!