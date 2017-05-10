Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s Debie-Rise is Gorgeous in New Photos!

Posted on May 10, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija | 0 comments

We love how all the housemates of the Big Brother Naija house have beee pushing their careers and capitalizing on their newfound fame. Debie-Rise, one of the finalists of the show, shared some gorgeous new photos on Instagram and we love them! See the beautiful photos Credit: @makeupbyashabee

The post #BBNaija’s Debie-Rise is Gorgeous in New Photos! appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.