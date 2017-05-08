#BBNaija’s Marvis goes for a Bold Look on the Cover of House of Maliq Magazine’s Latest Issue

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Marvis and ThinTallTony are the latest stars to cover House of Maliq magazine’s new issue. For the shoot, Marvis is tagged “Sexy and Strong” as she ditches her clothes and opts for a bold lingerie look. The two of them talk about fame after the BBNaija reality show, growing their […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

