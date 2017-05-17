Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more – San Francisco Chronicle
|
San Francisco Chronicle
|
Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more
San Francisco Chronicle
Burned minivans are seen outside the main prison in Kinshasa, Congo, Wednesday May 17, 2017. Christian sect members stormed a prison in Congo's capital Wednesday, freeing the leader of their movement and 50 … more. Photo: John Bompengo, AP.
DR Congo jail-break: Bundu dia Kongo leader flees Kinshasa prison
Rebel chief on the run after DR Congo prison break
50 inmates escape from DR Congo prison
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!