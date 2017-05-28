Be committed to ideals of democracy, Reyenieju charges Deltans

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Speaking ahead of the Democracy Day yesterday, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju, the member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, charged people of Delta State to be resolute and determined in their defence and commitment to the ideals of democracy, noting that there is a need to deepen their present level of love and cooperation with the present government in the state to move the state to its desired level.

Reyenieju noted that despite the grave effects of the economic recession, Delta State has remained stable in the delivery of dividends of democracy; a feat he noted, was made possible through the effective management style and prudence of the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his team.

He noted that that this has endeared the administration to the people of the state.

Congratulating the government and people of Delta State on the occasion of the Democracy Day, the lawmaker noted that the future of Deltans remain bright and positive, given the commitment of the Okowa-led administration.

He urged the people to always strive for peace so as to fully reap the fruits of democracy, more so that a government that has the capacity to deliver same is on board.

