Beautician beats her maid to death in Lagos

Posted on May 24, 2017

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a beautician identified only as Oby,  for allegedly beating her maid, Miracle, to death on Lateef Aregbe Street, Ago Palace Way, Okota, in the Isolo area of the state. It was learnt that the accused had descended on the eight-year-old on Saturday and beaten her till she collapsed and …

