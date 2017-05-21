Beautiful Halima Abubakar Goes Hairless In New Photos, Melt Hearts | PHOTOS

Recall that the Kano state born actress shaved her hair because she was reacting negatively to drugs after a major surgery and was told to do so. She dropped these photos and wrote; ‘So I was strong enough for my very first picture(in 2months) 🎬I was happy to be able to do stuffs like a …

The post Beautiful Halima Abubakar Goes Hairless In New Photos, Melt Hearts | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

