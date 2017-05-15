Beautiful! Mercy Johnson Okojie & Juliet Ibrahim Take Calabar for the #GloMegaMusicTour2017

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim are the hosts of the Glo Mega Music Tour. They have been hosting the Tour for a couple of weekends now and this last weekend, the dynamic duo were in Calabar. The actresses seem to be having so much fun on the tour and we love it! […]

The post Beautiful! Mercy Johnson Okojie & Juliet Ibrahim Take Calabar for the #GloMegaMusicTour2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

