Beautiful new photos of baby who was raped at 6 months old in Kano

Baby Khadija was raped by her mother’s female friend and her husband when she was only 6 months old and was seriously injured to the extent that she had to undergo surgery which was successful.

She is currently receiving medical attention at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano and looks good in these new photos.



The case against her rapist is in the Kano high court and the culprit has hired 10 lawyers to defend him.

