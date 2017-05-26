Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beautiful Photos: Port Harcourt Pleasure Pack is Now Open!

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Photos of New Port Harcourt Pleasure Park. The New Port Harcourt Pleasure Park has been officially commissioned by the Rivers State Government and fully ready for use by residents of the city. See Beautiful Landscape Photos of the New Pleasure Park below…

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Beautiful Photos: Port Harcourt Pleasure Pack is Now Open! appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.