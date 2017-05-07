Pages Navigation Menu

Bebe Cool – Mbozi Za Malwa feat. Sauti Sol (Dir. by Sasha Vybz) – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment


Daily Post Nigeria

Bebe Cool – Mbozi Za Malwa feat. Sauti Sol (Dir. by Sasha Vybz)
Daily Post Nigeria
Legendary reggae dance-hall king Bebe Cool from Uganda and MTV Best Group winners Sauti Sol of Kenya are thrilled to announce the release of their new video titled 'MBOZI ZA MALWA', luganda for conversations that usually take place when friends are …
