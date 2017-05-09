Bebe Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) has completed agreements with its landlords – KC Register
Bebe Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) has completed agreements with its landlords
Bebe Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) has completed agreements with its landlords, including Simon Property Group and General Growth Properties, to close all 180 of its stores, lowering costs enough to avoid filing for bankruptcy, unnamed sources told …
