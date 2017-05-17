Valbuena accuses ‘impotent’ Benzema over sex-tape ‘slander’ – Vanguard
Vanguard
Valbuena accuses 'impotent' Benzema over sex-tape 'slander'
Lyon midfielder Mathieu Valbuena on Wednesday launched an emotional attack on Karim Benzema over the sex-tape saga, accusing the Real Madrid star of “slander”. Valbuena & Benzema. “Slander is the weapon of the impotent, it is distressing !!! Justice …
