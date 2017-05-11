Beckham makes acting debut in ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’

Former footballer and England national team captain, David Beckham has made acting debut in a new classical movie “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.”

The ex-international made cameo appearance in the trailer of the highly awaited blockbuster released on Tuesday ahead of the film’s premiere on May 19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Beckham, who also played for Manchester United , having conquered the world of football, now appears to be turning his attention to acting.

The film — King Arthur: Legend of the Sword — is a 2017 fantasy film directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Ritchie, Joby Harold and Lionel Wigram.

It stars Charlie Hunnam as the title character, with Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, ant others in supporting roles.

The plot follows a young ‘Arthur’ who runs the back streets of ‘Londinium’ with his crew, unaware of his royal lineage until he draws the sword ‘Excalibur’ from the stone.

Instantly confronted by the sword’s influence, Arthur is forced to decide when to become involved with his power.

Arthur, however, had to learn to master the sword, face down his demons, unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern – who murdered his parents and stole his crown – to become king.

The post Beckham makes acting debut in ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

