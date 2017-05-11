Beckham makes acting debut

Former footballer and England national team captain, David Beckham has made acting debut in a new classical movie “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.” The ex-international made cameo appearance in the trailer of the highly awaited blockbuster released on Tuesday ahead of the film’s premiere on May 19.

