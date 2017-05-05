Pages Navigation Menu

BEDC to restore power to Ondo communities

Posted on May 5, 2017

PEOPLE OF Ondo State were elated yesterday when the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, promised to restore power to communities that have been in total darkness for years. The news came after the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), explained the pains and losses  the people of the state had been suffering as a […]

