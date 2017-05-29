Beef-up security in schools-Akande

Mr Kamal Akande, President, Lagos chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), says the kidnap of six secondary school students in Epe is an indication of lapses in the security of public schools.

He spoke in an interview with the Newsmen in Lagos on Sunday against the backdrop of the May 25 kidnap of six students at the Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

The kidnapping came seven months after four students and a teacher were abducted from the same school, but later released.

Akande said it was an embarrassment to the country that two kidnapping incidents occurred in the same school within seven months.

He said that the security of students and teachers should be the priority of any school owner, either private or public.

According to him, this act shows government must do more in its duty to secure lives and properties of the citizens.

Mrs Adebola Gbadebo, an educationist, also told newsmen that there was need for government to improve security in schools.

Gbadebo said that parents were becoming apprehensive about sending their children to boarding schools due to recurring cases of kidnapping.

“It is as if government waits for such ugly things to occur before taking action.

“And the moment the case is solved, everything goes back to the state of loose security again.

“Such lackadaisical attitude is of great concern to parents and teachers,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, the state Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, has assured the parents of the kidnapped students that the government is doing everything to ensure that their children are released soonest.

“We are on top of the situation and the governor has directed all security operatives to step up action on rescuing the students,” she said.

The post Beef-up security in schools-Akande appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

