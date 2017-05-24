BEElarious! Elephants stomp around in distress with insects flying up their trunks (photos, video)

TUKO.CO.KE

A hilarious video has been burning the internet, which shows a group of elephants desperately prancing around Kruger National Park in South Africa, while trying to scare off a group of bees that were swarming up their trunks. Install TUKO App To Read …



and more »