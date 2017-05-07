Pages Navigation Menu

Before and After picture of President Muhammadu Buhari

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The health of President Buhari is continuing to be a source of worry to Nigerians as they have expressed concerns on how much the physical appearance of President Muhammadu Buhari has changed over the past few months. While comparing the 2015 and 2017 photos of the President on social media last week, concerned citizens bemoaned …

The post Before and After picture of President Muhammadu Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

