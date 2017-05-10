Behold the Health Goth Choir That Rules the Art World – Observer
|
Observer
|
Behold the Health Goth Choir That Rules the Art World
Observer
Anne Imhof, Faust, 2017 for the German Pavilion, 57th International Art Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia. Nadine Fraczkowski, Courtesy German Pavilion 2017, the artist. Back. The time has come for the art world to descend on the picturesque sea-level …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!