Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bello mourns Raymond Ekundayo – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Bello mourns Raymond Ekundayo
Vanguard
Alhaji Yahaya Bello, The Kogi State governor has extended his deepest sympathies to the entire people of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area and the family of Mr Raymond Ekundayo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.