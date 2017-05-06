Bello mourns Raymond Ekundayo

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, The Kogi State governor has extended his deepest sympathies to the entire people of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area and the family of Mr Raymond Ekundayo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment (Central) over the untimely the demise of their son.

We are deeply saddened by the news of his death. Our hearts goes out to you during this trying times.

Raymond Ekundayo was a very committed individual and a strong supporter of the New Direction agenda.

Despite his short time in office as the SSA Youth Empowerment, he did his job with diligence, humility and a strong sense of responsibility which earned him the admiration of the members of the New Direction Team. In spite of the shock of this sad occurrence, we are honored and blessed to have had him with us for the period it pleased the Almighty.

Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember of our dearly departed. It is our prayer that God will grant his soul eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The post Bello mourns Raymond Ekundayo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

