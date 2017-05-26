Pages Navigation Menu

Bello must resign or be impeached – Dino Melaye, Kogi APC Chairman

Top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kogi State have called on Governor Yahaya Bello to resign or be impeached over accusation that he engaged in multiple Voter’s registration. Their spokesman, Senator Dino Melaye, at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday dissociated the party and people of Kogi State from the “criminal […]

Hello. Add your message here.