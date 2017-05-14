Ben Githae unleashes new Jubilee anthem to counter Nasa – VIDEO – Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
|
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
|
Ben Githae unleashes new Jubilee anthem to counter Nasa – VIDEO
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)
Gospel musician Ben Githae has released a song that he's hoping it propel President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party to office for five more years. The musician released a video of the 'Ndani' song on Saturday, containing footages of projects done …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!