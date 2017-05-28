Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ben Ngubane hits back at critics – Independent Online

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Ben Ngubane hits back at critics
Independent Online
Cape Town – Eskom board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane has hit back at those accusing him of corporate governance failures at the SABC and Eskom. He says his critics “lack the facts” about his tenure at the two organisations. Ngubane bore the brunt of a …
Eskom asks Gigaba for blank chequeNews24

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.