Benue Assembly bans open grazing

BENUE State House of Assembly, yesterday, in Makurdi, the state capital passed the bill for a law to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state. Cited as the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017, the bill was passed after the House considered the report of its committee on agriculture and […]

The post Benue Assembly bans open grazing appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

