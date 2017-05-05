Benue Assembly bans open grazing
BENUE State House of Assembly, yesterday, in Makurdi, the state capital passed the bill for a law to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state. Cited as the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017, the bill was passed after the House considered the report of its committee on agriculture and […]
The post Benue Assembly bans open grazing appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!