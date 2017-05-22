Benue bans open-grazing as Gov. Ortom signs new bill

Premium Times

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Monday signed the Anti-Open Grazing and Anti-Kidnapping, Abduction, Cultism and Terrorism bills into law. Mr. Ortom, in a brief speech at the ceremony in Makurdi, said the anti-grazing law would put to an end to incessant …



and more »