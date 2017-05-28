Pages Navigation Menu

Benue Budget: N4.5 billion voted for Government House is to service politicians – Tsav

A former Lagos Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has criticised Benue budgetary proposals for 2017, specifically declaring that the N4.5 billion voted for “Government House Administration” was to “service politicians.” Tsav told journalists in Makurdi on Sunday that voting such a huge amount for government house administration was “outrageous”. “I have gone through the proposals. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

