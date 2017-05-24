Benue community clash: Three Persons confirmed dead, 20 houses burnt

Three persons were confirmed dead in a clash in Benue State while 20 houses were burnt during a clash between Tiv and Jukun youths at Feedi, opposite the Air Force base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Tuesday. The communal clash was said to have been caused by two young men of Tiv and …

