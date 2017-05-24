Benue Govt. set to implement school feeding scheme

The Benue Government says it is set to implement the school feeding scheme of the Social Investments Progamme, an initiative of the Federal Government. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Investments, Mr Terhide Utaan, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi on Wednesday. According to…

The post Benue Govt. set to implement school feeding scheme appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

