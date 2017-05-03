Benue LG Poll: PDP Candidate Tasks BSIEC On Credible Election

The Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbadibo, at the forthcoming local government election, Hon. Sunday Onaji, has advised the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), to do all within its powers, in conducting a credible election, come June 3.

This was even as he expressed satisfaction in the process so far undertaken by the election umpire, saying he believed BSIEC would conduct free and fair election.

Onaji who addressed the press yesterday, at BSIEC office in Makurdi, while collecting a nomination form ahead of the poll, said the forthcoming election would be a litmus test for the commission, adding that “expectations were high and the people should be happy at the end, that they trusted BSIEC”.

He, however, expressed optimism that his party, the PDP, would ride smoothly to victory, if election would be credible.

“The poor performance of APC in the state as well as acute hunger is a clear indication that my party, the PDP would ride smoothly to victory at the June 3rd LG polls.

