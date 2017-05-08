Pages Navigation Menu

Benue LG polls: Makarfi sues BSIEC over rejection of candidates

Posted on May 8, 2017

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) before a Federal High Court, sitting in Makurdi, over alleged rejection of its candidates for the June 3 local government elections in the state. In the suit filed ‎by its team of lawyers, the Makarfi-led PDP […]

