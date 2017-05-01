Benue: Otukpa Youths Endorse Onaji For Ogbadibo Chairmanship

Ahead of the June 3 local government council polls in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue State, a youth group, under the auspices of Otukpa Youths for Good Governance (OYGG), has endorsed the candidature of Sunday Onaji for the chairmanship seat.

The group said it decided to throw its weight behind Onaji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a careful review of the profiles of the two major contenders.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade James Ikwuje and General Secretary, Rose Akogwu, the group described Onaji’s opponent as an “unknown figure, who is being used by some political tyrants”.

While calling on all Otukpa sons and daughters to troop out enmass, come June 3, and vote for the PDP’s candidate, the group also advised youths to guide against manipulation of votes by the ruling APC.

“Having carefully reviewed the profiles of the two main contenders in the forthcoming chairmanship polls in Ogbadibo, OYGG has proudly endorsed Sunday Onaji for the seat.

“It is evident that current administration of APC led by Samuel Ortom has abandoned Otukpa people. This government does not see us as part of the state and we should not hesitate to reciprocate with our PVC, come June 3rd.”

