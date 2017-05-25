Pages Navigation Menu

David Mark Mocks Benue Governor Again, Calls Him ”Ortom de barrow” – Nigerian Bulletin

David Mark Mocks Benue Governor Again, Calls Him ''Ortom de barrow''
Former Senate President, David Mark has again lashed out at Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom describing him as 'ortom de barrow'. DAVID MARK.jpg. READ: Benue Govt Replies David Mark – You're Jealous Of Governor Ortom Mark in a statement by …
