Benue revenue consultants petition IGP over harassment, destruction of revenue offices – Guardian (blog)

Benue revenue consultants petition IGP over harassment, destruction of revenue offices
Forum of revenue consultants to Benue State government has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Inspector General of Police (IGP) to stop its X- Squad from harassing revenue collection agents, arresting and destroying of revenue offices in the state. Briefing …
