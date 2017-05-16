Pages Navigation Menu

Benue students laud SDGs, PEPAD over medicare projects

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NATIONAL Union of Benue State Students, NUBESS, has expressed satisfaction that the office of the special adviser on Development Cooperation, SDGs, and NEPAD to Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has judiciously utilised the funds provided for health care facilities in the state. NUBESS noted that SDGs’ office had been able to extensively intervene in this […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

