Benue SUBEB boss frowns at fraudulent contractors

CHAIRMAN of State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB in Benue State, Dr. Philip Tachin, has said he would not accept excuses from contractors who fail to execute primary school projects after collecting mobilisation fees. The SUBEB boss’s stand came on the heels of complaints from contractors, including Fineday Samson of Mexim Royal Resources who complained […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

