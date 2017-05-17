Benue SUBEB Boss Warns Contractors Over Delay In Projects Completion

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Chairman Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Rev. Dr. Philip Tachin, has warned contractors handling SUBEB projects across the state to desist from giving flimsy excuses, saying he can’t take such excuses because of their insincerity.

“ I want to emphasize that we will not accept any excuse from the contractor for failing to execute any project. I am here to ensurethat the right thing is done.”

Dr. Tachin, also assured that the Samuel Ortom administration was determined to tackle all challenges in the primary education sector including lack of teachers and basic infrastructure.

He made this known while fielding questions from journalists at the end of an inspection tour of some ongoing primary school projects across the state in company of the members of the State House of Assembly and chairman house Standing Committee on Education, Mrs. Ngunan Adingi.

He described the facelift of primary schools through renovation and construction of classrooms as a practical expression of the determination of the Governor Ortom led administration to tackle the challenges faced by schools so as to create a conducive environment for primary education.

The post Benue SUBEB Boss Warns Contractors Over Delay In Projects Completion appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

