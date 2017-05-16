Pages Navigation Menu

Benue will prosecute anyone who blows whistle without evidence – Ortom

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has spoken further on his call to persons who had corruption allegation against his government to expose it. He warned that such persons should be ready provide concrete evidence to back up their claim or face prosecution. Ortom spoke on Tuesday after a private meeting with Acting President Yemi […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

