Berlusconi calls French president’s older wife “a beautiful mum”

Gaffe-prone former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has joked about the nearly 25-year age gap between French President Emmanuel Macron and his older wife, calling her the leader’s “beautiful mum.” “We have a 39-year-old guy [as French president] with, however, good work experiences, and, above all, with a beautiful mum who has taken him by the arm ever since he was a boy,” Berlusconi said late Monday during a campaign event in Monza, near Milan. Brigitte Macron is 64, while the French president is 39.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

