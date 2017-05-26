Bernardo Silva Joins Manchester City From Monaco, For £43 Million

This is just one of many transfers to come for Manchester City, as the club confirms the signing of playmaker Bernardo Silva on a five-year deal.

This comes on the back of the recent exodus at the club, that saw Clichy, Navas, Sagna and Caballero released.

The former Monaco player joins Guardiola’s side for a fee of £43 million , which is expected to rise after add-ons.

“Manchester City are delighted to confirm Bernardo Silva will join the Club from Monaco on July 1,” City announced in a statement.

“The Portuguese playmaker will arrive at the Etihad having just helped the French side to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semi-finals.”

“It feels great. To be honest I’m now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great,” he said.

“I’m very happy to be part of Manchester City’s team and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.

“If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best.

“Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by Guardiola, you don’t say no.

“As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It’s great to be working with him and to have this opportunity.”

The post Bernardo Silva Joins Manchester City From Monaco, For £43 Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

