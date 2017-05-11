Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Berns Weiss LLP Investigates Potential Cases Concerning Recent Kraken and Poloniex DDoS Attacks

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Exchanges often have to deal with attacks against their services. In recent weeks, both Poloniex and Kraken have suffered from DDoS attacks. Or that is what both companies claim, at least. Berns Weiss LLP is currently investigating these attacks. More specifically, the company is trying to gauge whether or not the exchanges are responsible for … Continue reading Berns Weiss LLP Investigates Potential Cases Concerning Recent Kraken and Poloniex DDoS Attacks

The post Berns Weiss LLP Investigates Potential Cases Concerning Recent Kraken and Poloniex DDoS Attacks appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.