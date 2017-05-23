Best And Worst Moments From The 2017 Billboard Music Awards [Videos]

You might have noticed various headlines pertaining to the annual Billboard Music Awards yesterday morning, along the lines of Drake breaking records and a K-Pop band unexpectedly coming out on top.

Well, instead of drip feeding you the headline-worthy events that went down during the three-plus hour event from Las Vegas, we’re going to give you the best and worst in one succinct post.

Ready? Here we go:

Best

Puff Diddy and Celine Dion took us back to 1997.

While Combs took to the stage to pay tribute to Notorious B.I.G, the rap legend who was murdered on March 9, 1997, Dion belted out “My Heart Will Go On” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the song’s release.

And she looked stunning.

Worst

The show was hosted by Ludacris and former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. As TIME pointed out, it was an unnatural pairing and Hudgens’ excessive outfit changes were uncalled for. If you’re going to change clothes, make it interesting:

Best

It was Drake’s year as he broke the record when receiving his 13th Billboard award of the evening, surpassing Adele who had previously won 12. He took the award for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album (Views), Top Hot 100 song, as well as a few others.

Worst

Drake’s wins beg the question of what is real talent, especially when his speeches were ridiculously uninspiring. From Rolling Stone:

When he accepted the Top 200 Album of the Year for last year’s Views, he began by acknowledging how “a friend” didn’t “feel his project.” He appeared on the verge of saying something important but instead went with, “Vanessa Hudgens, you look amazing.” Later, he used his Top Artist speech to recite an Internet meme that got bleeped out during the telecast: “Life is like a roll of toilet paper: You’re either on a roll, or you’re taking shit from some asshole,” he laughed.

Here’s a little video mashup:

Best

A K-pop boy band won an American awards show.

Beating out Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes for Top Social Artist, BTS (an acronym for the Korean term “Bangtan Songyeondan” or “bulletproof boy scouts” in English) humbly and excitedly accepted the award.

K-pop implies they are from South Korea.

Introducing…BTS:

Yeah, I’m lost, too.

Worst

Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran couldn’t make the awards, so they both piped in for their performances from Amsterdam and Santiago, Chile respectively. What was the point?

Best & Worst

Cher. As the winner of the Icon Award, the 71-year-old singer and actress donned sheer mesh leotards, nipple pasties and outrageous wigs, proving that there are no limits to what a star of her calibre can do – even if we don’t really need her to prove it any longer.

Neutral

After announcing to the world that her bae, Liam Hemsworth, has influenced her to tone it down, Miley Cyrus stripped down for a “country-flavoured live debut of her new single “Malibu” and the whole Cyrus clan broke down in tears.

Don’t you just wish you were there? Yeah, me neither.

[source:rollingstone&time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

